Serious consequences of shaking a baby
A family is speaking out about Shaken Baby Syndrome, in hopes of saving lives. Studies show there are more than 1,300 cases every year in the United States. Sadly one out of every four babies who are shaken die from their injuries.
wsts2 9:25 PM. PDT April 30, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.