Portland shifts water supply after low levels of parasite detected

(Photo: thinkstock.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After low levels of the parasite Cryptosporidium were found in Portland's primary water source, the Portland Water Bureau has decided to shift the water supply away from the Bull Run Watershed to the Columbia South Shore Well Field.

Michael Stuhr, a water bureau administrator, said no action is required but the agency decided to make the move as a precaution. He said the recent detection of the parasite doesn't pose an increased health risk.

"After a series of very low-level detections, we are proactively activating our secondary source while we collect more data," Stuhr said, adding that the city is in compliance with the treatment variance issued by the Oregon Health Authority.

RELATED: City of Portland says its drinking water is safe

Portland uses the Columbia South Shore Well Field as a secondary source, often during the summer, to supplement the water supply from the Bull Run. The secondary supply meets or surpasses all federal and state drinking water regulations, according to the bureau.

Stuhr said it may take as much as two weeks for the water supply shift to reach homes and businesses.

Customers with questions can call 503-823-7525.

KGW