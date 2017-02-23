PAML purchased by North Carolina-based LabCorp

SPOKANE, Wash. – North Carolina-based LabCorp announced Thursday it will buy Spokane-based Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories (PAML).

In a release, Providence Health & Services and Catholic Health Initiatives announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for LabCorp to acquire all of the ownership interest in PAML.

“This signature transaction strengthens LabCorp’s relationships with anchor health systems and expands LabCorp’s geographic presence into important markets,” said David P. King, chairman and chief executive officer of LabCorp.

PAML and its joint ventures provide laboratory services in several states, including California, Colorado, Idaho, Kentucky, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington. The transactions involving PAML and the PAML-affiliated joint ventures will expand LabCorp’s geographic scope in the Pacific Northwest, Midwest and South. Currently, LabCorp provides services to several Swedish Medical Center facilities in Seattle, a partner with Providence.

Additionally, hospital co-owners of Colorado Laboratory Services (Colorado), Kentucky Laboratory Services (Kentucky) and PACLAB Network Laboratories (Washington) have all agreed to sell their joint venture interest to LabCorp.

Hospital partners MountainStar Clinical Laboratories, SCL (Utah) and Tri-Cities Laboratory (Kennewick, WA) continue to evaluate future options for their ownership of the joint venture, which may include a sale to LabCorp.

The hospital co-owner of Alpha Medical Laboratory, a PAML-affiliated joint venture based in Coeur d’Alene, intends to acquire PAML’s interest in Alpha; after which it will sell the joint venture assets to LabCorp upon final board approval.

Following the completion of staged transactions, Providence, CHI and the hospital joint venture owners will continue to provide all existing in-patient hospital laboratory services. LabCorp will then continue to provide the outreach testing services and reference laboratory services currently provided by PAML and the joint ventures that are part of the overall transactions.

“As part of our mission, CHI is focused on building healthier communities. This goal guides our business decisions in the constantly changing dynamics and demands of health care today,” said Kevin Lofton, CEO, Catholic Health Initiatives. “We are confident that our selection of LabCorp to be PAML’s new owner will serve the best interests of all who rely on us to meet their health care needs through comprehensive, high quality laboratory services.”

The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions. The parties anticipate transaction closings will begin in 2017 and continue into 2018.

According to a release, there will be no changes to operations or services at PAML or the joint ventures until the transaction is complete.

