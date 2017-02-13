New parents turning to sleep consultants.

Parents know how it feels to have a baby who refuses to sleep. More and more parents are now reaching out for help. (Photo: Tami Tremblay/KTVB)

Parents know how it feels to have a baby who refuses to sleep. It can continue for months, sometimes years, into a new parenting adventure. More and more parents are now reaching out for help.

"You definitely do start questioning yourself as a parent," said Megan Goodhew, who is a mother of three.

Goodhew tells us that she had little problems with her twins, who are now two and a half, but baby Gavin was a challenge.

"So we went a month and a half of not sleeping and holding him all night," explained Goodhew.

She shared her struggle with a friend who urged her to get help.

"A lot of times it's about making little changes," said Shannon Glenn, who is a certified pediatric sleep consultant. "You don't have to go through thinking your child just isn't going to be a good sleeper."

Glenn has been working with hundreds of local families for six years. Her passion for helping others stems from her own family experience. Specifically, her oldest - who is now 10.

"Pretty much since the day she was born she didn't sleep well," said Glenn.

After trying a multitude of things she reached out to a consultant. She learned that about 30 percent of children have more sensitive sleep needs.

Every child is different, but Glenn says there are some key things for parents to remember so the whole family can get more sleep.

"At bedtime try to have them going down a little bit awake and not sound asleep," said Glenn. "Especially, after three or four months old. One thing that is easy to do is not have the feed as the last step. It's hard to keep a baby awake if they know that very quickly they're going down."

She says it's also essential to have a strict bedtime routine. A routine is most important when it comes to toddlers.

"It's all about predictability and keeping the structure and the expectations and what they should be because that's how toddler minds work," explained Glenn.

There is a lot more advice to be given, like no night lights or pacifiers and using white noise. Again, though, every child is different.

Goodhew says seeking help was the right move for her family. Just a few days after putting a plan in place for Gavin the house was quiet by 7 p.m. at night.

"He went to sleep and it was amazing," said Glenn.

All her kids sleep for about 12 hours straight now. Under the plan, they also nap at the same time every day, which is something just a few months ago she thought would have been impossible. She says by sharing her story she hopes parents who aren't getting enough rest will know it's not impossible.

"There are so many variables in parenting, and to be a good parent you need to have sleep," said Goodhew.

If you are seeking help for your child in the Treasure Valley here are some helpful links:

- Sleep Well Children Consulting

- Parenting at Midnight-Saint Alphonsus

KTVB