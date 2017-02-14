Nampa E. coli contamination blamed on septic systems

Nine private wells south of Nampa were found to be contaminated with E. coli last summer. (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - Health officials say they've determined what caused an E. coli contamination of nine private wells south of Nampa last summer.

According to the Southwest District Health Department, the likely source of the contamination is from septic systems in the area.

A review of problem was recently completed by SWDH and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Not all wells tested showed the presence of E. coli, but evidence indicates wastewater is beginning to affect all wells in the area, the department said.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of the contamination. Residents in the area who use rely on private wells as a water source have been told to boil their water before ingesting it.

E. coli bacteria are a type of fecal coliform commonly found in the intestines and feces of animals and humans. If well water contains feces and the water is consumed, it can be harmful to both humans and animals.

"We strongly recommend for all well owners in the area to continue to test their well water regularly for E. coli and coliform bacteria," said SWDH spokesman Brian Crawford, in a statement. "Even though E. coli is not currently present, it could appear in the future."

The health district is putting together a workgroup to provide technical assistance to the residents and property owners, which will include both short term and long term treatment options, officials said.

