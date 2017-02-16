Kaiser Permanente chief Andrew McCulloch to retire

Andrew McCulloch (Photo: Cathy Cheney / Portland Business Journal)

Andrew McCulloch, who has served as Kaiser Permanente Northwest’s president for more than 10 years, announced he’ll retire in July.

McCulloch posted the message on his LinkedIn page, saying he sent the message to employees this week. The news was first reported in The Lund Report.

McCulloch wasn't available for comment, but in his LinkedIn announcement, he said his 10-year anniversary in November provided a natural opportunity to reflect on his time at Kaiser as well as his future.

“We have been through many changes since I returned to Portland to join Kaiser Permanente Northwest in 2006, including a deep national recession in 2008 and passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010,” McCulloch wrote.

“Yet despite these and other challenges, we succeeded beyond our loftiest expectations through our unrelenting focus on our members and patients. Together, we not only weathered the challenges, we worked to achieve unprecedented success for our patients, members, and employees.”

McCulloch noted that Kaiser is consistently the highest rated insurance plan in the region by the National Committee on Quality Assurance, and that it's the only Medicare plan rated 5 out of 5 stars in Oregon and Washington since 2011. The J.D. Power Member Health Plan Study has also given Kaiser high marks in member satisfaction.

On the financial side, KP Northwest has delivered a positive margin every year since 2007 and made more than $1.1 billion in capital investments over the past decade, he said.

Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, McCulloch held executive roles at the University of North Carolina Health Care System, UW Medicine, PeaceHealth and Mercy Health.

McCulloch said he’ll share more information in coming months regarding his transition and selection of successor.

