Iconic Sequoia 'tunnel tree' in California toppled by storm

Iconic Sequoia tree in California (Photo: NBC / Instagram user n_de_gg)

One of California's famous giant sequoia trees known for the huge tunnel carved through it has toppled during California's weekend storms.



The historic Pioneer Cabin in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County came down during heavy rains on Sunday.



The tree was hollowed out in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through it.



Cars later used the massive tunnel, but more recently it has hosted only hikers.



Park volunteer Jim Allday of Arnold says the tree shattered as it hit the ground.



There was no immediate word on what caused the tee to fall, but the Chronicle reports that it probably had to do with the tree's shallow root system and the inundation.

The tree's exact age and height were not immediately available, but sequoias can live as long as 3,000 years and measure more than 250 feet in height.

Giant sequioas are the world's largest trees and largest living thing by volume.

