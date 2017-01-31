Health and Welfare: Children's mental health program is top budget priority

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is working to expand mental health services to more children.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is making the children’s mental health program its top budget priority this legislative session.

It is Health and Human Services Week, so the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee will be hearing budget recommendations and presentations from Health and Welfare all week.

"Those are our budget writers for the state,” Ross Edmunds, the administrator for the Division of Behavioral Health at the Department of Health and Welfare, said. “It's our responsibility to go to them and to really describe to them the importance of the programs we're making budgetary requests for, and that the governor’s recommending budgets requests for, in particular, the area of children's mental health.”

Health and Welfare wants to redesign the program so mental health services are more available to families that need them, and also save the state money both short term and long term.

"Children's mental illness that goes untreated turns into adult mental illness and that has devastating impacts long term on people's lives,” Edmunds said. “The earlier we can intervene the better. Keep them out of prisons, help them be successful in school, help them be contributing members of society. Help these families find better opportunities to deal with the stress and challenge of caring for these kids every single day."

The plan is to expand mental health services to more Idaho children through Medicaid. Edmunds said right now the state is delivering mental health services to kids who don’t have Medicaid to cover those services.

“When we do that we have to spend 100 percent state general fund. If what we can do is get those same kids access to Medicaid, we can use 70 percent federal funding, 30 percent state funding, so it really helps us sort of grow the opportunities for better care for those families," he said.

Another part of this is adding more services and having all of those services coordinate together to best serve the family they are helping.

“It's not only implementing new services, it’s not only figuring out new ways to coordinate, it really is changing the culture of how all the providers of children’s mental health services across the state view the type of care and treatment they are delivering to families."



