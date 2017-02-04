Flu-related deaths higher than seasonal average

Flu shot (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- Flu season is upon us, and health experts say this year it's shaping up to be a serious one.

Outbreaks are widespread across the country, and we're seeing the effects here at home. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says seven flu-related deaths were reported just last week.

To put that into perspective, on average, the IDHW says we see around 23 deaths in a season. Flu season lasts all the way from October to May; as of now, 25 flu-related deaths have already been reported in Idaho.

The aspect most concerning to health officials and doctors is that the season hasn't even peaked yet.

"Flu seasons are all different. You can't predict them," IDHW Public Information Officer Tom Shanahan said.

Dr. Neeraj Soni, a physician with St. Luke's Emergency Medicine, says the severity of the flu can be different and is determined by the specific strains that are circulating.

Dr. Soni says most flu patients they are seeing at the hospital have Influenza A.

Symptoms can be brutal, and they include coughing, body aches, fever, and headaches.

"A lot of times we do see it at the end of January, early February," Shanahan told KTVB.

Idaho Health and Welfare officials say they started seeing local cases in mid-December and shortly after, the flu spread across the state.

"We're really in the early part of season, which means there's plenty of time to get vaccinated. It also makes us a little bit concerned that it's so severe already," Dr. Soni added.

Every vaccination is different and include multiple different strains that help protect you from getting the flu or help decrease the severity of it.

"This year's vaccine involved two strains of Influenza A and one of Influenza B."

Because the flu is very easy to spread, doctors advise in order to protect others, not attending school or going in to work if you have symptoms or are sick.

"We see lots of problems in schools and at workplaces, in addition to people that live together, so dorms or nursing homes or assisted living facilities," Dr. Soni said.

Doctors also suggest other common-sense tips: Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and wash your hands.

Twenty-four of the 25 deaths reported so far this year were in people over 50 years old. Clusters of outbreaks are currently high at nursing homes.

"That's one place you don't want to see it because these are people who are elderly," Shanahan added.

Elderly people are at risk of having the most severe symptoms or passing away, along with young kids and people with compromised immune systems.

Health experts say flu-related deaths can be caused from underlying health conditions, and there can be complications from a respiratory perspective, dehydration or people can get sick from an infection the flu may have caused.

"Complications from the flu and flu deaths are hard to separate," Dr. Soni said.

The IDHW flu season update does not indicate if the people who died had received vaccinations or not.

Doctors say the vaccine is based on strains developing in other parts of the world before hitting the United States. Doctors' offices and pharmacies are still offering flu shots, so if you haven't had one yet, it is not too late!

KTVB