Flu deaths up to 76 in Washington state

SEATTLE – The state reported Friday 76 people have died from the flu this season, up from 46 flu deaths last week.

The majority of the deaths – 65 people – were individuals 65 years old or older. Seven were between 50-64 years old, two were between 35-49 years old, and two were between 5-24 years old, according to a report from the Washington State Department of Health.

This is the first week a child died from the flu this season. The state reported Wednesday that a child under 10 years old in Pierce County was the latest to die from the flu. The child had underlying factors.

The victims were clustered in Pierce and Snohomish Counties, which reported 20 and 18 deaths, respectively. King County reported 11 deaths.

This is the most number of people in the last six years to die from the flu through the second week of the season. The state has already surpassed the total number of flu deaths in four of the last six years reported.

Copyright 2016 KING