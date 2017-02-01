February proclaimed National Heart Month

Gov. Butch Otter signs a proclamation declaring February as National Heart Month. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter raised awareness in the fight against heart disease today by signing a new proclamation.

In his office this morning, Gov. Otter signed the proclamation to declare February as National Heart Month, and Friday, February 3rd as American Heart Association "Wear Red Day."

Members of American Heart Association board and staff were in attendance for today's signing.

“We are looking to build healthier communities free of cardiovascular disease throughout the state of Idaho, and this proclamation just shows the governor’s support and everyone’s support to get behind that, and we are just gonna wipe out heart disease here,” said Julie O’Meara. Executive Director, American Heart Association.

As part of Go Red Week and National Heart Month, the American Heart Association has put together a number of events to bring awareness to the fact that cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death among Americans, yet can be prevented with education, action and a healthy lifestyle.

