Extended soft contact use could lead to eye infections

Extended-wear soft contact lenses can promote fungus growth in your eye that can cause permanent damage.

More than 40 million of us wear them, but a lot of contact lens users have no idea about certain fungal infections that literally can rob us of our sight.

By the time Lisa Stone found out, the infection was already established.

“It was stabbing debilitating pain. I was literally in my house in a dark room just in agony truly in agony,” said Stone.

A rare but sight-robbing fungus had grown in her eye.

“The fungus can actually penetrate into the cornea and also into the eye itself, and if it’s not treated appropriately then you could lose your vision or even lose the eye,” said Dr. Herbert Knauf, an ophthalmologist.

Stone wore extended wear soft contacts for 30 years, which Knauf said are the main culprits.

The CDC says nearly one in five contact-related eye infections damage the eye. Knauf urges patients to only use hard contact lenses or soft daily disposable lenses, and don’t wear any contacts if you’re going to be around plants or animals for long periods of time.

“It’s a very serious infection in many cases even if treated appropriately there’s a need for corneal transplant to save someone’s eyesight,” said Knauf.

Which is what Stone needed. Later she had Lasik, so her days of wearing contacts are over.

Knauf says fungal keratitis has been associated with contact lens solutions in the past, but that doesn’t seem to be the case right now.

Copyright 2017 KING