Dramatic video highlights importance of infant CPR

SPOKANE, Wash. – Dramatic video out of Canton, Texas shows good Samaritans stepping in to save the lives of infant and a two-year-old who became trapped in a flipped truck.

Tornadoes hit Texas on Saturday, which left four people dead and more than 50 injured.

Those who stepped into help the young children observed the infant turning blue-ish grey. They knew that if they did not immediately begin CPR, the situation could turn deadly.

Children and adults have different needs when it comes to resuscitation. Young children can be seriously injured if CPR is not performed properly.

The American Red Cross offers a step-by-step guide for anyone who finds themselves in a life or death situation involving a child.

When performing CPR on a child:

• Kneel beside the child

• Push hard and push fast. According to the American Red Cross, for children, place the heel of one hand on the center of their chest and place the heel of the other hand on top of the first hand, lacing fingers together. Deliver 30 quick compressions that are each about two inches deep. For infants, use two fingers to deliver 30 quick compressions that are about 1.5 inches deep.

• Give two rescue breaths.

• Keep going until signs of life, like breathing, are observed.

Several organizations around the Inland Northwest offer child and infant CPR courses.

• Sacred Heart offers courses for $30 for two people.

• Local fire departments, including but not limited to Spokane Valley Fire, Spokane County Fire District 8 and Spokane County Fire District 9, offer free courses.

