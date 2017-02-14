Colorado to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control

A new initiative will allow women in Colorado to get easier access to birth control.

Starting in March, women won't need a doctor to be prescribed oral contraceptives -- at least not at first. They can get a prescription from their pharmacist.

Colorado is only the third state in the nation, after California and Oregon, to offer this as an option.

The initiative will likely go into effect in late March or April—as soon as pharmacists are able to be trained.

Gina Moore, Pharm.D with the CU Skaggs School of Pharmacy, says there's still a screening process that protects the patient.

"There's a set screening questionnaire that's published by the Centers for Disease Control and updated every few years," Moore said. "Pharmacists will ask the patient questions to make sure they're not already pregnant. They'll also be looking at underlying heath conditions that wouldn't make oral contraceptive pills safe."

After three years, a pharmacist will no longer be able to prescribe the birth control without the patient having seen a physician.

Gina Moore, Pharm.D will join us on 9NEWS at noon to discuss how this change could help women in Colorado.

KUSA