Sodium hiding in foods you don't suspect

Sodium can be hiding in foods you don't expect. (Photo: KING)

How much sodium do you have each day?

Most people are pretty conscious about their daily intake, but there is growing concern about how much salt kids are eating. And it may be hiding in foods you don't expect.

Sodium is an electrolyte that our body needs, but when we have too much of it, it can damage our bodies. When we eat a lot of sodium, our bodies respond by being thirsty.

Seattle Children's says they're seeing a lot of kids who come into the hypertension clinic as young as 7 or 8 years old with high blood pressure.

High blood pressure can lead to heart failure and kidney damage as kids become adults.

At a clinic at Seattle Children's, clinical dietitian Kirsten Thompson teaches kids about healthy eating.

"I'll ask them, what do you think is higher in sodium: pretzel or potato chips? And most of them will say potato chips. Then we will actually look at the back and see the pretzels have more sodium in them than potato chips. One of the reasons is because pretzels have sodium in the dough," explained Thompson.

Another high sodium offender is ketchup. At 160 mg. per tablespoon, depending on how much ketchup you use, your condiment could contain more sodium than your french fries.

Thompson suggests looking at the back of the products you buy. Canned foods can contain more sodium that people may realize. She also says compare differences between the same products sold under different labels to choose the item with the lowest sodium.

Thompson says there is hope for taming our salt intake. She says the more salt we eat, the more our bodies crave. But our bodies tend to adjust based on the amount of sodium we eat, so often taste buds will adjust when we eat less salt.

