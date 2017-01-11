Folic acid instrumental to healthy births
The CDC and Seattle Children's want women of child bearing age to take a supplement to make sure they have enough folic acid in their body before getting pregnant. They say it can help prevent major birth defects in a baby's brain and spine.
wsts2 6:03 PM. PST January 11, 2017
