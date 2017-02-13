Ask Dr. Swanson: Life-threatening allergies

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson of Seattle Children’s shares preparation steps to combat severe allergic reactions in your child.
Anaphylaxis Overview
- Anaphylaxis is a potentially life-threatening, severe allergic reaction
- Symptoms include itchy skin, hives, shortness of breath, swelling of lips/tongue, etc.
- Foods, insect stings, and medicines are the most common causes of anaphylaxis
- Epinephrine should be given right away in the thigh. Then call 911.
AAP New Anaphylaxis Plan
- The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that families create a written plan for those at risk of anaphylaxis
- The plan guides patients, families, caregivers, and schools in the event that a child has an allergic reaction
Written action plans can:
- improve outcomes for asthma
- reduce the frequency and severity of reactions
- improve knowledge of anaphylaxis and epinephrine autoinjectors
- reduce anxiety of patients and caregivers
Resources
- AAP Information on Anaphylaxis
- Seattle Food Allergy Consortium
- Seattle Mama Doc blogs on allergies
