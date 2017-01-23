Ask Dr. Swanson: Flu epidemic

Image credit: Thinkstock

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on the flu epidemic in Washington state - how bad is it, when do you need to go to the emergency room, and when should you go to your pediatrician.

Washington State flu update

- Washington Department of Health: 76 people have died of the flu this season. It’s at “epidemic” levels

- Two children have died

- Pierce County: 20 deaths

- King County: 11 deaths

- Snohomish County: 18 deaths

Emergency room vs. primary care doctor

- Many hospitals are reporting high census and ER/ED rooms are full

- If you have dehydration concerns, go to the ER/ED

- If you have breathing concerns, go to the ER/ED

- Fevers, go to your pediatrician/primary care

- Vomiting, go to your pediatrician/primary care

Flu vaccine

- Not too late to get vaccinated

- This year’s match is projected to be in the 60-70 percent effective range

- No nasal spray this year

- Flu vaccination also may make your illness milder if you do get sick

Helpful Resources

Seattle Mama Doc video on 2016-17 flu

Washington Department of Health Flu

CDC 2016-17 flu FAQ

