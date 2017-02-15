Another dog food recalled due to euthanasia drug

Against the Grain Pulled Beef with Grave for Dogs (Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Another brand of dog food has recalled one of its products because of the potential presence of pentobarbital, a drug that is used to anesthetize or euthanize pets.

The product in question is Against the Grain's Pulled Beef with Gravy Dinner for Dogs. Twelve-ounce cans of the product, which were manufactured and distributed in 2015, have an expiration date of December 2019. The product has a lot number of 2415E01ATB12 and the second half of the UPC code is 80001.

Earlier this month, Evanger's voluntarily recalled some of its products after pentobarbital was found in one lot of the company's dog food products. Five dogs got sick and one died.

No complaints have ever been filed to Against the Grain for this product or any of the company's pet foods. The company is voluntarily recalling the product for precautionary reasons.

The product was sold in Washington and Maryland. A news release from the FDA confirmed the product is no longer on store shelves.

Consumers can return any can with the aforementioned lot number to the store where they purchased the product and receive a full case of Against the Grain food. Consumers with questions should call the company at 708-566-4410 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

KGW