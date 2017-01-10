7 Mead School District students infected with mumps

Idaho school's vaccination records (Photo: KTVB)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. --- Seven Mead School District students have been diagnosed with mumps.

In a letter sent to parents, the Spokane Regional Health District wrote the students will be staying home until they are no longer contagious.

The letter did not specify which schools within the district are impacted.

Health officials said large outbreaks are occurring across the U.S. including in Washington State. They said up to 30 percent of people with a mumps infection will have no symptoms, while others can show signs of fever, headache, tiredness, loss of appetite and swelling/ pain of the cheeks and jaw. Severe complications may include swelling of brain and tissue covering of the brain and spinal cord, deafness and swelling of testicles or ovaries.

Symptoms typically show up 16-18 days after a person is exposed, but can appear up to 25 days later.

This is the second letter sent to parents of Mead School District students about mumps. Before the Christmas holiday, parents were warned of two cases at Evergreen Elementary and Mountainside Middle School.

