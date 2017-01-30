1-in-4 men have cancer-causing strain of HPV

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually-transmitted disease in the United States. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly every sexually active person will get the virus at some point in their life.

For the first time, we're getting some real numbers about the infection rates of HPV in men.

A National Health and Nutrition Examination survey taken from 2013 to 2014 tested nearly 2,000 men ages 18 to 59. It showed that 45% of men in the U.S. have HPV and that one-in-four have strains linked with several cancers.

It's been known for a long time that HPV can lead to cervical cancer in women who are screened for the virus in annual pap-tests. Men however are not screened for HPV and mouth and throat cancers caused by the virus are becoming more common.

So what can be done to protect men? Researchers say this highlights the need for, not only girls, but more boys to get the HPV vaccine the only real way to prevent cancers. However the reality is vaccination rates are too low for pre-teens and young adults. Doctor Brett Daniel of Swedish Health Care says the best time for kids to get the vaccine is between 11 and 12 when antibodies are highest. While no parent wants to talk about their kids having sex in the future, Doctor Daniel says to consider the alternative.

"Chances are your kid is going to have sex at some point in their life. Yes, they are 11, and you are not going to talk about it right now. But how sad would it be if when they are older if they got cancer that would have been prevented with these two shots, right now," said Dr. Daniel.

Daniel says there are 30,000 cancers linked to the Human Papillomavirus which can be prevented by getting vaccinated. He says the vaccine, which has been available for girls since 2006 and boys since 2011, is now much easier, requiring two shots instead of three. And it's covered under insurance.

