Groundhogs other than famous Phil predict early spring

Punxsutawney Phil has spoken - and we can expect six more weeks of winter after the groundhog saw his shadow early this morning.
It was Phil's 131st prediction, an institution in the Western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney that dates back to 1886. (Phil has a spotty record over the past 30 years, predicting the weather correctly only half the time). But did you know Phil isn't the only groundhog predicting winter's weather? At least of dozen other furry hogs make their predictions on February 2 - and most of them don't agree with Phil's forecast.
Meet Phil's fellow groundhogs and their predictions for 2017:
General Beauregard Lee (Stone Mountain, GA) - Early Spring
.@GameRanch: Georgia's most famous weather-prognosticating rodent predicts early spring. https://t.co/RKIVCthGQM pic.twitter.com/d5CfsDtaw3— AJC (@ajc) February 2, 2016
Hutty the Hog (Kansas City, MO) - Early Spring
Fufu the hedgehog (Portland, OR) - Early Spring
Staten Island Chuck (New York) - Early Spring
Spring is coming #GroundhogDay #spring pic.twitter.com/dZ9xh2Rqcb— StatenIslandZoo (@StatenIslandZoo) February 2, 2017
Fred la marmotte (Val d'Espoir, Quebec) - Early Spring
Wiarton Willie (Wiarton, Ontario) - Early Spring
So, my prediction is official. I didn't see my shadow so an early spring it is. #officialprediction #earlyspring— Wiarton Willie (@willieofficial) February 2, 2017
Shubenacadie Sam (Shubenecadie, Nova Scotia) - Early Spring
Little @ShubenacadieSam ran over to say hello to me! Watch til the end! @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/4iXTXH0xOL— Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) February 2, 2017
Dunkirk Dave (Dunkirk, New York) - 6 more weeks of winter
