Grant Co. authorities arrest California child rape suspect

File photo

EPHRATA, Wash – Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies, officers and detectives helped arrest a child rape suspect from California on Thursday morning.

Along with officers from the Ephrata Police Department, GCSO authorities arrested 30-year-old Antuan Javier Tejeda Tejeda Juarez. A warrant was served at a home on Basin Street Southwest where Tejeda Juarez had been living with his family.

Tejeda Juarez is being held in the Grant County Jail awaiting extradition to California. The alleged crime took place in California and GCSO has no further details of the case.

