Girl Scout Office: 2017 Cookie Sales

The door-to-door sales are complete and the orders are on the way but you can now get your Girl Scout Cookies directly from the young ladies who will benefit from the annual sale. This is a limited time event as the girls will be out for the next 4 weekends at various locations selling cookies. You can drive around until you find them or you can look online for the cookie finder where all you need to do is enter your zip code and it will find the sale for you. You can also download the app for your smart phone it will find the closest sale to your location.

