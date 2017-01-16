Friends remember 12-year-old Caden Berry with candlelight vigil

KEIZER, Ore. -- Friends describe 12-year-old Caden Berry as a jokester and a generally happy person.

On Sunday night, friends held a candlelight vigil for Caden, who was found dead in his apartment Saturday of apparent homicide.

Neighbors said Caden was a good kid who loved playing basketball, and liked Pokemon. His friends said school and life won't be the same without him.

"He put a smile on your face, and I can't believe this is happening. It's just terrible," said Kaitlin Yusko, one of his friends. "I hope he's flying high with the angels and I hope he's really happy."

Keizer police said they got the call around 12:45 Saturday afternoon. Caden was found dead and his mother, 38-year-old Amy Robertson, was jailed for aggravated murder.

Background: Mother charged with aggravated murder after 12-year-old boy found dead at Keizer apartment

Next door neighbor Brenda King said when Robertson came out of her apartment on Saturday, she was acting frantic.

"I realized I didn't see him [Caden], so I said, 'Where's your son?' She said, 'In the house under the blanket,'" King said.

Then King said she found Caden inside.

"I can't even sleep because he was so young and so little," said King.

King's granddaughter, Dominika Mendez, was one of Caden's best friends. She couldn't say much because emotions were too raw.

Mendez's sister, Mariah King said Caden was a good kid.

"He was good. He would play with us. We would have snowball fights, you know? He would help me get my boyfriend with the snowballs. He would give me candy all the time, you know," said Mariah King through sobs.

"He was just an amazing friend. He was fun to hang out with. His personality was great and I just can't believe something like this would happen," said friend Kaitlin Turner.

As it all starts to sink in, friends are left wondering why it happened and they're trying to cope.

"Caden was a really great friend of mine and I want to honor him because he's such an amazing person and he didn't deserve this at all," said Ursula Helvig, one of Caden's friends from Claggett Creek Middle School.

Robertson is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

