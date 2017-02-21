Fourth of July Pass closed in both directions near milepost 27

FOURTH OF JULY PASS, Idaho – Both lanes of I-90 on Fourth of July Pass are closed due to a crash involving a semi-trailer between Exit 28 and Exit 22.
Operations Manager of Idaho Transportation Department, District 1, Jerry Wilson said around 4:15 p.m. that officials were in the process of closing I-90 on Fourth of July Pass near milepost 27. Wilson said both lanes will remain closed until they are able to move the semi-trailer to the side of the road.
Earlier on Tuesday, only the Westbound lanes were closed.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was hurt.
KREM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs