Former ISU museum employee settles sexual harassment lawsuit

Idaho State University has agreed to a $170,000 settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a former employee at the school's Museum of Natural History.

The Idaho State Journal reports that the employee said the museum's now-former director, Herb Maschner, followed her into her office, forcibly kissed her and grabbed her buttocks in 2013. She alleged the university punished her for reporting the harassment, first placing her on administrative leave and then moving her to a basement office when she returned to work.

Later investigations by the university found her claims credible and that Maschner had violated school policies. The newspaper reported that attempts to reach Maschner for comment on the settlement were unsuccessful, and he has previously refused to comment on the lawsuit.

In a statement Friday, the university said it is satisfied with the resolution and committed to the equal treatment, safety and well-being of all of its students and employees.

