Flights out of Sea-Tac Airport canceled or delayed

Snow at Sea-Tac International Airport (Photo: KING)

SEA-TAC INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - If you're flying out of Sea-Tac Airport Monday, you'll want to check your flight status before heading out.

According to the airport's website, there are several canceled flights Monday morning due to snow. Sea-Tac officials say their team is working hard to keep the runways clear and open.

Alaska Airlines is offering travelers a waiver if they're trying to fly out Monday. Those waivers are available to those who want change, postpone or cancel their flight plans.

CLICK HERE to check the status of your flight at Sea-Tac Airport.

