Firefighters rescue couple and dog from Vancouver apartment fire

A fire at Parklane Aparments in north Vancouver. Photo courtesy SWESA

VANCOUVER, Wash. - A fire at the Parklane Apartments in north Vancouver Friday night consumed one unit and displaced 31 people.

Clark County Fire District Six reported to the scene at about 8 p.m. to see thick smoke pouring out of one of the upstairs apartments and two people and a dog on an upstairs balcony.



Crews put up a ladder and rescued the people and their dog. No injuries were reported during the fire.



The fire was contained to one apartment unit, District Six said. Fire crews from District Six and Vancouver Fire put out the blaze within 15 minutes, then set to extinguish embers in the attic.



A cause has yet to be determined.



However, electricity was turned off for the entire building, affecting 15 apartments and displacing 31 people, who were assisted by the American Red Cross.

KGW