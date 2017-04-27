Episode 9: BREAKING: Sonics Arena debate called for GOAL TENDING! Plus, tons of funny stuff

The Sonics Arena debate takes a curious twist this week. A major advocate for the Key Arena side gets called (out) for Goal Tending. Chris Daniels has the complete story at KING 5.com Plus, the latest local news bruise that's too funny not to share. We also look in to the secret society of online dating that decides if you're hot or not & facebook friends you can rent. Tons to talk about this week!

KING