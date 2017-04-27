Episode: 10 A Presi-Dent, Gambling on Football, Seattle's NBA Carousel & Too Real Reality TV

Chris & Chris cross wires! Literally. The audio in this episode sounds a bit like they recorded in a tiled bathroom but we assure you that they were safe and sound in the C&C Podcast Factory. We will find the person responsible for the audio issue and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. Sorry to drag you in to the feud Ok, we feel better about it now. Sit back and listen to this whirlwind tour of some of this weeks headlines

KING