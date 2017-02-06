WSU posts record enrollment for spring semester

WSU (Photo: KREM.com)

PULLMAN, Wash. --- Washington State University set a school record for student enrollment this semester.

University officials said 28,240 students registered at WSU campuses statewide.

That is up 2 percent from spring semester last year. The number has grown since the fall, with spring freshman and transfer enrollment.

Washington State’s Tri-City campus had the biggest growth, enrolling 1,800 new students.

University president Kirk Schulz said this semester reflects a trend of strong enrollment growth over the past few years.

“On our Pullman campus the retention rate between semesters for both freshmen and transfer students is more than 92 percent,” Schulz said in a release. “Our retention rate for transfer students in Spokane is 100 percent.

According to school officials, 80.2 percent of all WSU students are Washington residents.

KREM