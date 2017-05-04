NWCN
Close

WSU officials investigating racist video involving students

Erin Robinson , KREM 5:21 AM. PDT May 04, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash. – Students at Washington State University are expressing their anger and concern after a racist video involving students was posted to the Facebook page “The Ultra Meme Lord.”

The video was posted on April 26, but was removed by early Thursday morning.

The video showed a white male student in a verbal altercation with a black female student. The male student in the video is seen making comments to the female student based on her skin color.

WSU students took to Twitter to directly express their frustration and request the university take action.

 

 

 

 

WSU’s President, Kirk Schulz, responded on Twitter condemning the video. He assured students the university is investigating and will hold the person who made the video accountable. 

 

 

 

KREM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories