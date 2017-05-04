WSU officials investigating racist video involving students

"Pay off my student loans and bills." - Nicole Reichel-Elliott (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. – Students at Washington State University are expressing their anger and concern after a racist video involving students was posted to the Facebook page “The Ultra Meme Lord.”

The video was posted on April 26, but was removed by early Thursday morning.

The video showed a white male student in a verbal altercation with a black female student. The male student in the video is seen making comments to the female student based on her skin color.

WSU students took to Twitter to directly express their frustration and request the university take action.

This video is offensive and does not represent WSU values & our desire for an inclusive campus environment. https://t.co/MsCM3qVGvY — Kirk H Schulz (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) May 4, 2017

WSU’s President, Kirk Schulz, responded on Twitter condemning the video. He assured students the university is investigating and will hold the person who made the video accountable.

We are in the process of investigating and will hold the person who did the video accountable. https://t.co/9J8UcU5EmB — Kirk H Schulz (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) May 4, 2017

We are all here to support you - we are checking into the details of who authored the video and will take appropriate steps. https://t.co/Ofe0yGM5oI — Kirk H Schulz (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) May 4, 2017

KREM