UW president's Cuban roots steers her outlook

University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce is guided by her Cuban roots. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Universities are not only institutions of higher learning, they are open forums to free thinking. Even if those thoughts are considered repulsive by some.

So it was in January when University of Washington president Ana Mari Cauce, and leaders at other universities were challenged by concerns over protests, and even safety, with the on campus appearance of then Breitbart senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos. The now departed editor was to speak at an event sponsored by the College Republicans. The speech came on the evening of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Cauce refused to block the appearance on free speech grounds, there were protests, and one man was shot and wounded, a shooting that Cauce condemned.

Earlier that month we accompanied Cauce to Havana, Cuba with a delegation traveling aboard the first flight from the west coast to the communist island in transition aboard Alaska Airlines.

While Cauce's Cuban roots aren't a secret, being on the ground we gained some insight into how coming from Cuba and being a Cuban exile may influenced her outlook.

"I can probably better understand than most people why the embargo happened," said Cauce of the series of moves made by the U.S. Government to economically isolate Cuba beginning in 1961. "I know why that happened, but at the end of the day it doesn't work. Isolating people doesn't work."

But Cauce's exile story is unique. Her father, Vicente, was the last Minister of Education under dictator Fulgencio Batista. He was a man trying to do his best within the challenges of a poor nation and under an oppressive regime.

"He became a school teacher, and was part of the first movement to bring literacy to the countryside," says Cauce.

We found a U.S. State Department Document dated April 8, 1947 reporting that Dr. Vicente Cauce had been appointed by then Minister of education to "head a project for consolidation of rural elementary schools in Cuba." The memo goes on to add that government was asking for assistance to follow similar projects in the U.S.

"Plans are at present being drawn up to construct three experimental consolidated rural schools with decent buildings and grounds, and with free transportation of students." the State Department memo said.

"My dad became Minister of Education, and it was toward the end, and it wasn't something he expected," said Cauce. "He was a school teacher."

"I see some resonance in my own story," says Cauce. "I got to the University of Washington as an assistant professor, never thought I would be doing what I'm doing now."

Copyright 2017 KING