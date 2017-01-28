State Board recommends new community college for eastern Idaho

(Photo: brainsil via Thinkstock)

The Idaho State Board of Education is recommending a new community college district in Bonneville County.

The Board voted unanimously on Friday to recommend the district, which is a required step for establishing a new community college in eastern Idaho.

“The State Board of Education is very supportive of this new education opportunity for students in eastern Idaho by providing both academic and career technical education programs that will lead to a more educated citizenry and qualified workforce,” said Emma Atchley, President of the Idaho State Board of Education.

The SBOE conducted a financial and needs assessment after the Bonneville County Clerk notified the board that more than 2,000 registered voters had signed a petition to create a community college district.

The board's review found a growing need and demand for higher education in the Bonneville County area, and the financial model submitted by community organizers uses reasonable revenue assumptions to support college operations, said Blake Youde, SBOE chief communications and legislative affairs officer in a statement emailed to KTVB on Saturday.

The next step is for the SBOE to send notice of approval to Bonneville County commissioners with a recommendation that an election be held to approve the organization of the community college district.

Gov. Butch Otter and the Idaho Legislature have appropriated $5 million for startup costs for the new community college if voters approve.

Youde says the expectation is that the existing Eastern Idaho Technical College in Idaho Falls would become the new community college, an action that would require another vote by the SBOE if Bonneville County voters approve the new community college district.

