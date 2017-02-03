SPS considers eliminating valedictorian ranking system

Generic image of high school graduation.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Spokane Public Schools are considering moving away from a traditional valedictorian system and class ranking for high school students.

Instead of ranking students one to 400, for example, they plan to switch to a decile system, where students are grouped in the top 10 percent, 20 percent and so on.

Some students said the pressure to be valedictorian kept them from taking harder classes that could ruin their grade point average.

The school district said the changes will encourage the students to take the tough classes without worrying as much about their GPA.

The new system is similar to the way colleges do rankings, with Latin honors, as students graduate Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, and Cum Laude.

The board of directors discussed the possible change last week. SPS officials said they are still having a conversation about the possible changes and have yet to be accepted and codified.

