Spokane Public Schools introduce new visitor management system

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Public Schools is introducing a new visitor management system.

The system is in place to ensure an extra layer of security within local public schools.

The system is called “Badge Pass” and is located in each middle and high school office. Badge Pass requires visitors to scan their driver’s license or state identification card when they enter the building. The visitor’s name is then checked against the Washington state sex offender base and a “restricted individual” database. Restricted individuals include those who are not allowed on school property or who have a court order prohibiting their contact with an employee or student.

School principals will determine if visitors without identification have legitimate reasons for being on school premises. SPS can also issue an identification card to parents who do not have a driver’s license or state ID.

Visitors who are found in one of the databases will be restricted from school and a campus resource officer will be called.

Badge Pass is funded by the 2015 facilities improvement bond. It was chosen after field-testing several check-in systems over the past 18 months. SPS said funding to add the system at elementary schools will likely be part of the 2021 bond.

A system demonstration will be held at Shadle Park High School on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the Badge Pass system.

KREM