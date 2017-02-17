Review: Most Idaho teacher evaluations in compliance

(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: Mallahan, Kelsey, KING)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The latest review of Idaho's teacher evaluation system found that 64 percent of the selected evaluations were in compliance with state law.



Blake Youde, spokesman for the State Board of Education, told lawmakers Thursday that an 18-member review board vetted evaluations from 77 school districts conducted during the 2015-2016 school year.



According to the report, 49 percent of the evaluations met the state's entire criteria, while an additional 15 percent met the minimum standards but varied in their rating method.



Idaho's teacher evaluation system is increasingly getting more scrutiny as teacher pay will become more closely tied to specific performance criteria starting later this year. The change is part of a five-year pay plan designed to attract and retain teachers.



Senate Education Committee Chairman Dean Mortimer said the report's findings were a good starting point as the state prepares to tie those scores to teacher pay increases.

