President Trump's executive order on travel hits local universities

Gonzaga University. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – President Donald Trump’s executive order halting travel and immigration from seven countries has created a large debate across the United States.

Representatives from Gonzaga University, Washington State University and Whitworth University all said they have students and researchers who are impacted by the new executive order.

The ramifications of the executive order are not clear yet, but university officials said research projects are being cancelled and many students are having to decide between traveling back to see family or potentially not completing their degrees. Family members will likely not be able to attend graduations, too.

WSU representatives said they had more than 130 students from six of the seven countries targeted in the executive order in the fall of 2016.

Joseph Kinsella, of Gonzaga’s Center for Global Engagement, said he is very sad to see the executive order come down. He said that he has personally talked to international students who have decided against an American school because they were worried about being welcome in this current political climate.

KREM 2 News reporter Rob Harris asked Kinsella what he would say to parents and others who might have safety concerns with international students.

“I deal with safety every day, sending students all over the word, and so I’m well aware of safety precautions and safety concerns. What safety demands is rational, paced and thought through planning, not this chaotic reaction, knee-jerk reaction that really does more damage and does more harm to our safety as Americans abroad than it does anything,” said Kinsella.

.@GonzagaU Center for Global Engagement says they've heard from international students nervous to study in the US pic.twitter.com/KDlmjwATih — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 1, 2017

Whitworth President Beck Taylor is currently in Washington D.C. speaking to representatives and senators to advocate on behalf of these international students.

All three universities said they have been advising their international students to avoid travel since re-entry to the United States may not be possible. The universities are offering support to these students, who they say are pretty scared now.

KREM