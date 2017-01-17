Portland Public Schools has plan to make up for weather closures

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Public Schools will discuss a plan at Tuesday night's school board meeting to make up for the nine days that have been lost to weather closures.

The proposed plan would add another day to the school year calendar, which would extend the last day of school by three days to June 14. The board already voted in December to extend the school year by two days.

The second part of the plan would be to eliminate late starts for elementary and middle schools and early releases for high schools for the rest of the year. This option would restore about 10 hours of for elementary schools and four hours for high schools.

If the plan is approved, the elimination of late starts and early closures would begin immediately, meaning the first late start to be eliminated would be Wednesday.

These actions would not make up for all of the closures, so the school district will also work with the Oregon Department of Education and other school districts facing the same situation to determine how to best address the issue, including the potential for more weather-related closures this winter.

Other school districts

The Beaverton School District already has two inclement weather days built into their schedule. The district said last week they are considering adding more days to the calendar, which would push the start of summer vacation to late June.

Vancouver Schools added four days to the calendar, making June 21 the last day of school. The district said last week that graduation dates for seniors will not be affected.

