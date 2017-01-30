Opponents of Common Core rally at the Statehouse

Dozens of people rallied at the Statehouse Monday in protest of Common Core education standards. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

Idahoans who are concerned about education policies gathered at the Statehouse today for a rally.

"Buck the Core" was the theme of the rally focusing on what organizers say are the failures of Common Core education.

Those who oppose Common Core say it's not working. Common Core is a national education standard and opponents say those standards might not meet the needs of Idaho students. They would rather see education policy set at the local level.

Russ Fulcher, a Republican candidate for governor, says the point of today's rally is to encourage legislators to reverse course on this issue. He says today was also about raising awareness and educating the people in the state about Common Core.

"Engage with your school boards, engage with your local legislators and encourage them to return that control, return that input back to our families, back to our parents, back to our students and teachers," said Fulcher.

The Idaho Legislature approved Common Core standards in 2011. It's been a controversial topic since then.

Supporters of Common Core say these standards help give educators an idea of where Idaho students stand compared to the rest of the country, which they say is beneficial to helping educate students.

KTVB