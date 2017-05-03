Old Cheney HS to reopen in fall as housing for EWU students

The old Cheney High School is being repurposed into housing for students at Eastern Washington University. (Photo: Lori Noto Consulting, Custom)

CHENEY, Wash. – The redevelopment of the old Cheney High School into student housing for Eastern Washington University is nearing its halfway mark.

“It’s going well, we’re on schedule,” said co-developer Scott Shapiro with Eagle Rock Ventures LLC.

Construction on the historic building, which will be called the Schoolhouse Lofts, is expected to be complete by the end of August. The new dormitory will be available for students at the start of the school year.

In addition to student rooms, the Schoolhouse Lofts will feature an amenity area, lounge, theater and storage space. The auditorium will be transformed into a student hall, as well as suite style units with tall ceilings. The old gymnasium will be repurposed into a game room, bicycle storage, tenant storage and a laundry lounge.

“We’re excited to meet the housing needs of the students of Eastern Washington University. I think it’ll be a great project for the area and we’re really excited to have this opportunity to create something that will be a benefit,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro, who grew up in the Spokane area, said the project is not only special for students, but it also holds special meaning to him. Shapiro’s father taught at EWU for 36 years, so he is excited to give back to the university.

“I do most of my projects in Seattle, but it’s a nice opportunity to work back in this neck of the woods,” said Shapiro.

