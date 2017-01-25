North Idaho school practices flexible seating

Students at Ramsey Elementary practice 'flexible seating.' (Photo: KREM)

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – Schools across the country, including one in Coeur d’Alene, are experimenting with a new learning environment for students called “Flexible Seating.”

Flexible seating means students do not have assigned seats and do not have to sit on actual chairs.

Educators at Ramsey Elementary in North Idaho have incorporated flexible seating into a first, third and fourth grade classroom. Staff said the new development is helping their students succeed.

“They’re really seeing the benefits of having a more calm, quiet and productive classroom,” said principal Crystal Kubista.

In April Murrell’s third grade class, students have the option to sit on medicine balls, spin chairs and balance disks.

The alternative seating does more than just keep them busy, according to Kubista. She said the mobility helps in keeping kids on their feet.

“It’s also helping them be active a little bit more. They talk about that. They take brain breaks in the classes that have flexible seating. Doing yoga and doing other things so that we instill that culture of movement, of being active, as well as learning,” said Kubista.

Murrell said flexible seating has also helped kids stay focused.

“Work production has increased a lot and behaviors have decreased from my previous experience with assigned seating,” said Murrell.

Students decide whether they get the most work done sitting with friends or own their own. Educators said this is ultimately a way to help kids decide for themselves and asses their own work ethic.

“I think the earlier we can teach kids to listen to their bodies and their minds and help regulate themselves, and move their bodies if they need to, the better, because they’re going to need that,” said Murrell.

This is something that staff at Ramsey Elementary hope will help students be successful in the future.

“This is giving kids, at a young age, that flexibility and that freedom,” said Kubista.

“The more they feel empowered to know themselves and take care of their needs, the better,” said Murrell.

