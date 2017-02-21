New bill calls for local levy fix

A student solves math problems. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash.-- A bill that will delay a deadline for a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect through local property tax levies has made it’s way to the capitol in Washington.

Though this measure recently passed through the house, it is now stalled in the Republican led Senate, which not only delayed the bill but their overall education proposal that passed out of the Senate earlier this month.

Gov. Jay Inslee, who on Tuesday meet with superintendents from four Washington schools districts about the impacts of the “levy cliff”, is urging Republicans in the Senate to pass the bill. Democrats are also calling for the levy fix to be addressed first, given that the proposal includes several issues still being negotiated between both chambers, making it unlikely for the bill to be passed anytime soon.

Associated Press