Local teachers make inspirational video celebrating their students

One of the Clarkston HS students surprised to be a part of a teacher appreciation video.

CLARKSTON, Wash. --- The principal of Clarkston High School wanted to find a way to show his students how much they are appreciated.

What he settled on was an inspirational video, as staff surprised students by telling them they were the reason they come to work each day.

“It was set up in rooms with microphones so they walked in kind-of unannounced and teachers and staff were standing there,” explained Steve Kirking, a science teacher involved in the project. “We explained the project, then said ‘you know, you inspire us each and every day, and you’re the reason we come to work.’”

Kirking said some of the students got emotional and teared up hearing their impact on the educators.

“We have about 800 students and it’s hard for each teacher, maybe, to hone in on just one or two [students],” said Kirking. “These aren’t necessarily the top academic students or the top athletes, just great human beings.”

Staff at Clarkston High School are also doing a student of the month project, to honor students they think are making an impact, and rewarding students with t-shirts that say “hard work café”.

But the response to the video, Kirking said, has been overwhelming. People from across the country, and even some from around the world reached out to the school staff to tell them how happy it made them.

“The takeaway has been incredible,” Kirking said. “It’s made the complete staff aware of our impact on students and how unique the role of teacher to student is.”

KREM