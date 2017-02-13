Kent teachers file claim for unpaid wages against district

Kent School District flag. (Photo: KING)

KENT, Wash. -- The union representing more than 1,900 Kent teachers said Monday its district has failed to pay for 12 days of work over the course of four years, equaling at least $5.5 million in unpaid wages.

Kent Education Association President Christie Padilla said a claim was filed last Friday, but the discovery was made months earlier after some simple math.

"I was originally in disbelief," said Padilla, also an eighth-grade math teacher, "I was going to show that we were paid. Then, I couldn't."

Union staff calculated the pay from a supplemental contract, money called TRI pay that comes from local levies, and realized it was three days short each year.

"I do believe an honest mistake was made," added Padilla.

The Kent School District denied the union's claim, and said it was eager to let the grievance process play out.

"They look at contract language one way," said district spokesman Chris Loftis, "We're looking at it a different way. We paid them what our contract said we should pay them."

Kent schools and its teachers are in the middle of a one-year contract. Negotiations are supposed to being again next month.

