Idaho House panel introduces adult scholarship bill

BOISE - An Idaho House panel has introduced a $3 million proposal to create scholarships for adult students with some college credits to return and finish their undergraduate degrees.

This is the second time the Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter-backed proposal has been floated inside the Idaho Legislature. Last year, a similarly-worded proposal failed to make it out of the Senate.

The legislation would allow applicants to seek out up to $3,000 in scholarships per academic year for up to eight consecutive semesters. Applicants must be students returning to public colleges after an absence of at least three years.

The House Education Committee agreed to introduce the bill on Wednesday, clearing it for a full hearing. However, despite several lawmakers voicing support for the idea, the bill already faced opposition from one member who unsuccessfully attempted to block the proposal from moving forward.

