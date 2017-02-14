Here are Oregon's Top 25 elementary schools

In gauging what makes a successful elementary school, it's tempting to dive into deep metrics that measure collective IQ, parent engagement, community perception, etc.
The Pittsburgh-based ranking and review company Niche keeps it simpler.
The group has released its list of the nation's top elementary schools, a collection culled from such factors as state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity and various measures that indicate teacher and school district quality.
Niche says its 2017 Best Public Elementary Schools ranking "is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents" derived from U.S. Department of Education data.
Oregon placed no schools in the top 100 overall list, which assessed 48,625 U.S. public elementary schools. The data represents figures collected between 2014 and 2016.
Among cities placing schools on the state's top 25 list, Lake Oswego and West Linn placed the most schools, followed by Portland.
Here are the top-ranked elementary schools in some of Oregon's largest cities.
- Aloha: Hazeldale Elementary
- Ashland: John Muir Elementary
- Beaverton: Bethany Elementary
- Bend: Lava Ridge Elementary
- Corvallis: Jefferson Elementary
- Eugene: Ridgeline Montessori
- Lake Oswego: Oak Creek Elementary
- Portland: Riverdale Grade School
- Tigard: Alberta Rider Elementary
- Tualatin: Tualatin Elementary
- West Linn: Willamette Primary
- Wilsonville: Boones Ferry Primary
