Engineering and Science Festival brings thousands to Boise State

Thousands of children and adults headed to Boise State University on Saturday - all in the name of science.

The university hosted its 13th annual Engineering and Science Festival, featuring 70 different hands-on activities, demonstrations and interactive presentations.

The festival targets children in kindergarten through grade 12, and aims to get them interested in science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.) activities at an early age.

"This gives them a taste of what it is to develop, build, to actually execute a design -- to take components and turn them into a functioning device which they build themselves," said Steven Rodoletz, director of Reuseum Education Incorporated. "It looks like a toy, but it's not. It's an experiment."

Some of the most popular activities at Saturday's festival included building a BristleBot, riding a Segway, and drones.

