Eastern Idaho closer to getting community college

IDAHO FALLS - Eastern Idaho is one step closer to getting a community college.

The Bonneville County Elections Office last week certified 2,852 signatures for a petition proposing that Eastern Idaho Technical College in Idaho Falls be turned into a community college.

Now, the State Board of Education will review the proposal and determine whether Eastern Idaho needs a community college. If approved, the initiative will proceed to the Bonneville County Commission, which will decide whether to place it on the ballot.

The Post Register says Citizens for Affordable Higher Education, the group backing the effort, expects the measure to reach the May ballot.

The group's spokesman says the "College of Eastern Idaho" would cost the average Bonneville County homeowner $13.37 per year. Bonneville residents would have access to cheaper tuition than non-residents.

